UM System Curators Meet in St. Louis

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri System Board of Curators Thursday heard proposals for a possible tuition increase--but did not vote on the issue.

Current proposals in front of the board include:

A 3% tuition fees increase for both undergraduate and graduate students--however Missouri S&T in Rolla will not be included.

A course fee rate hike would also hit all schools except Missouri S&T.

As much as a 17.1% rate increase for professional school tuition.

The Curators are expected to take up the issue again at their February meeting.

The board previously met in Columbia on Tuesday to discuss their ongoing search for a new system president. However, a decision was not reached and UM System spokesperson Jennifer Hollingshead said one was not expected any time this week.

Thursday's meeting also happened while a state task force recommended Missouri's higher education facilities begin performance-based funding using FY2014 projections. Rentention and graduation rates would be the foremost parts of these performance evaluations.

The UM System Boardo Curators will continue meeting tomorrow in St. Louis.