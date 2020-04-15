UM System leadership to take 10% pay cut

COLUMBIA - UM System vice presidents, chancellors and their cabinet members and deans will all take 10% pay cuts as financial strain from COVID-19 continues, UM system president Mun Choi announced Tuesday.

The cuts will begin May 1 and be in effect until at least July 31, according to a statement from Choi.

Many other senior leaders and administrators throughout the university will also be asked to take a similar pay cut.

Budget planners at each university are creating plans for cuts of up to 15%, the statement said.

“Options being considered include layoffs, unpaid leaves, restructuring and strict cost containment,” the statement said.

Cost cutting measures announced last month, including the elimination of merit increases, restrictions on hiring and spending cuts remain in effect.

“We came into this crisis well-managed fiscally, and we will take the difficult and necessary actions to maintain our flexibility to achieve excellence in student success, research and service to the state,” Choi said in the statement. “We are all in this together more than ever before. We continue to be grateful for the strength and talent of our university communities to rise to this unprecedented occasion.”