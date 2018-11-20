UM System president given contract extension

By: The Associated Press

COLUMBIA (AP) - The University of Missouri Board of Curators has extended president Tim Wolfe's contract through June 30, 2018.

The extension announced Wednesday was effective July 1 and replaces a contract that was to end Feb. 15.

Board Chairman Don Downing said in a news release that enrollment and donations have substantially increased since Wolfe became system president in February 2012.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that spokesman John Fougere said Wolfe's base salary has not changed from $459,000 during the 2013-14 school year. He receives $100,000 in incentive pay, based equally on performance and longevity.