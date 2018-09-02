UM System Held MU Chancellor Search Public Forum

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri System held public forum about the search for the next MU Chancellor at Jesse Hall on campus today.

The search started when current chancellor Brady Deaton announced his resignation on June 12. It will take effect on Nov. 15. The university hopes to name the new chancellor by the end of the fall semester.

Members of the campus community and general public attended the forum to provide input about the characteristics and profile of the next chancellor.

"I think it's important for us to know what is being considered for our next chancellor and contribute to that discussion, and actively participate in the process, so that we select a chancellor that would be best for this campus," said Linda Bennett, special assistant at the MU provost office.

"The public can come and present their input in a session like this, it's a chance to let them out directly to the system so we can take that when we develop our position description for the Mu chancellor." Said John Fougere, UM System chief communication officer.

The next forum is 10-11 a.m., July 25, atJesse Wrench, Memorial Student Union. People can also submit input via Twitter using #MUSEARCH.