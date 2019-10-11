UM System President Issues Order, Strengthens Title IX Reporting

COLUMBIA - UM System President Tim Wolfe issued an executive order Tuesday that strengthens the university's reporting policies under Title IX. Under the executive order, every university employee has an obligation to report sexual harassment against students to the appropriate Title IX Coordinator.

Wolfe's executive order will supplement the numerous non-discriminatory policies already in place at MU. Wolfe's order clarifies the obligation of employees to report information about sexual harassment and sexual assault toward students, how and to whom to report a sexual assault, how a report will be processed and how requests for confidentiality will be handled.

"In January, I directed the chancellors to lead comprehensive reviews of the resources, policies and practices on their respective campuses in terms of sexual assault education, prevention and reporting, as well as mental health services," Wolfe said in a news release. "Although the task force I established is currently evaluating those many resources, I did not want to wait for the recommendations from the task force to clarify what reporting obligations are for now. It is imperative that employees know what their obligation is now, because the safety and security of the students on our four campuses is our absolute priority."

The sexual assault and mental health services task force created by Wolfe will review his executive order and will determine if there are any revisions or clarifications needed. Wolfe has pledged to supply additional resources from the UM System budget to help cover the costs of any required training for university employees due to this executive order.

The executive order can be accessed here.