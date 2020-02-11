UM System President's Former Home to be Rented Out Soon

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri System is finalizing plans on the use of Providence Point, UM System President Tim Wolfe's former home.

The chief communications officer for the University of Missouri System, John Fougere, said that administrators aren't sure what the mansion will be used for. He said it probably would be a place for events and business conferences to be held.

The owner of AnnaBelle Events, Anne Hanks, said that if the house will be open for weddings it would be a welcome new venue in Columbia.

"If it's a space that they're going to be able to allow the public to use for weddings, dinners, or anything like that, I think it would be a great asset to what I do," she said.

Hanks said opening up a new venue in Columbia will help ease travel time for planners and guests.

"There's always need for something different," she said, "something new and something that's right within the city limits."

Fougere said that the plans will most likely be finalized in the next few weeks.