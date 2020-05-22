UM System President talks possible tuition hike, football & future cuts

1 day 6 hours 10 minutes ago Wednesday, May 20 2020 May 20, 2020 Wednesday, May 20, 2020 9:32:00 PM CDT May 20, 2020 in News
By: Emily Spain, KOMU 8 Anchor
loading

KOMU 8's Emily Spain talked with UM System President Mun Choi on Wednesday about the ongoing budget battle the university faces due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the one-on-one interview, Choi discussed current and future furloughs and layoffs at one of mid-Missouri's largest employers. He also talked about a potential tuition increase, the upcoming football season and recent meetings with state leaders.

Check out his answers below.

Q: Gov. Parson said he planned to talk to higher education leaders Wednesday, what can you share about that conversation? 

“I believe that meeting was in confidence, so, I don't want to break that confidence. But, what he shared is basically for us to prepare for more challenges ahead because the state is facing those challenges. But, he also asked us to be very strategic and to ensure that we protect those programs that support our mission. And, where we can help the state is by continuing to provide opportunities for economic and workforce development. And, we'll continue to do that.” 

Q: What updates are you able to provide related to furloughs and layoffs at this time? 

"Well, they're continuing...This will be a process that takes several weeks to several months. And, even with the budget planning that we have of a 12.5 percent [cut] across the system, we need to be able to pivot if we hear of new cuts. They may come from the state, there's a possibility of that, as well as our understanding of what the fall enrollment looks like...And so, we're monitoring the situation very carefully."

Q: Is there any timetable for when we could hear about additional furloughs and layoffs?

"The furloughs and layoffs and separations are occurring on a weekly basis. And we provide that information on our website to be able to share that in a transparent way with our community."

Q: When MU looks at academic programs and potential reductions, how are those decisions made?

"We have an accomplished group of faculty and administrators that are going to be evaluating based on data. It's going to be a data informed decision that evaluates the value that each of our programs and units provide towards the mission...And we'll also make it an inclusive approach where we take input from the stakeholders, both internal and external, before making the final decision.

Q: What's been the hardest part during this pandemic?

"The hardest part is saying goodbye to people that we value. We had to do this in 2017 to address $100 million deficit across the system. And, that's been the hardest part. And as you know, as I said earlier, that process will continue because of the financial challenges that we face. And going into the future we have to be even more vigilant in our approach for financial stewardship, cutting costs, as well as finding ways to grow revenue so that we can continue with the mission of the university."

Q: During Tuesday's Board of Curators meeting there was a discussion about a potential increase in tuition? What can you tell us about that? 

"I stated that we are exploring a modest increase, an increase that would be a little bit above the CPI, which is 2.3. And, we have an opportunity to go up to about 4.5 percent in tuition, but, we don't want to go to that level. We know that this is a hard time for many families. But, also at the same time we are looking at our funding...we are in need of new revenues to be able to deliver the type of educational programs that our students deserve."

Q: How are all the schools in the SEC communicating right now and making decisions? 

"The SEC presidents, chancellors, as well as athletic directors meet on a weekly basis. And, just like the university here, they're watching the local public health guidelines as well as the national guidelines from the CDC. And, I know I'm confident that they'll make a decision that is in the best interest of our student athletes."

Q: What can you share about the upcoming football season at MU?

"I hope it starts on time on September 5, that we will have a full stadium, that we would have COVID-19 under control. But, I also know that there can be a resurgence very quickly. We've seen that in other parts of the world. But, we're developing the testing capabilities and the contact tracing, working very closely with the Boone County Public Health Department. So, we are going to be in a position where we are prepared to address resurgence if they occur on the campus."

curbeside

More News

Grid
List

More than $50,000 in property stolen from Mid America Harley-Davidson
More than $50,000 in property stolen from Mid America Harley-Davidson
COLUMBIA - Four motorcycles were stolen from Mid America Harley-Davidson on Tuesday. The Columbia Police Department are asking for... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, May 21 2020 May 21, 2020 Thursday, May 21, 2020 8:44:00 PM CDT May 21, 2020 in News

Columbia School Board ends contract with SESI
Columbia School Board ends contract with SESI
COLUMBIA (Missourian) - The Columbia School Board voted unanimously Thursday to not renew its contract with Special Education Services... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, May 21 2020 May 21, 2020 Thursday, May 21, 2020 7:35:03 PM CDT May 21, 2020 in News

5 teens shot, 1 fatally, in 24 hours in St. Louis County
5 teens shot, 1 fatally, in 24 hours in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS — Five teenagers were shot in a 24-hour period in St. Louis County, one of them... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, May 21 2020 May 21, 2020 Thursday, May 21, 2020 6:12:00 PM CDT May 21, 2020 in News

Counties have varying contact tracing effectiveness
Counties have varying contact tracing effectiveness
COLE COUNTY - A call from a number that you don't recognize is usually something to be ignored, but it... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, May 21 2020 May 21, 2020 Thursday, May 21, 2020 5:26:00 PM CDT May 21, 2020 in News

Lake expects larger-than-usual crowd for holiday weekend
Lake expects larger-than-usual crowd for holiday weekend
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - With Memorial Day just around the corner, the Lake of the Ozarks is preparing ahead... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, May 21 2020 May 21, 2020 Thursday, May 21, 2020 5:09:00 PM CDT May 21, 2020 in News

SCHOOL'S OUT: CPS's last day of school is a little different this year
SCHOOL'S OUT: CPS's last day of school is a little different this year
COLUMBIA – The last day of school usually ends with a pep rally and signing of yearbooks for Columbia Public... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, May 21 2020 May 21, 2020 Thursday, May 21, 2020 5:03:00 PM CDT May 21, 2020 in News

House damaged after shots fired incident in Columbia
House damaged after shots fired incident in Columbia
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police found damage to a home after responding to a shots fired incident on Thursday morning, according... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, May 21 2020 May 21, 2020 Thursday, May 21, 2020 3:46:00 PM CDT May 21, 2020 in News

Gov. Parson announces goal of 7,500 tests over next two weeks
Gov. Parson announces goal of 7,500 tests over next two weeks
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Parson announced the goal of 7,500 tests over the next two weeks during his press conference... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, May 21 2020 May 21, 2020 Thursday, May 21, 2020 3:46:00 PM CDT May 21, 2020 in News

No criminal charges filed against officer involved in shooting death
No criminal charges filed against officer involved in shooting death
JEFFERSON CITY - The Cole County prosecuting attorney said Wednesday no criminal charges will be filed against an officer involved... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, May 21 2020 May 21, 2020 Thursday, May 21, 2020 3:18:00 PM CDT May 21, 2020 in News

UPDATE: Police vehicle involved in crash in south Columbia
UPDATE: Police vehicle involved in crash in south Columbia
COLUMBIA - A Columbia Police Department patrol vehicle and at least one other vehicle got into a crash Thursday afternoon.... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, May 21 2020 May 21, 2020 Thursday, May 21, 2020 2:58:00 PM CDT May 21, 2020 in News

Local bed & breakfast staying competitive as Missouri reopens
Local bed & breakfast staying competitive as Missouri reopens
FULTON - As local businesses begin to reopen, the hospitality industry continues to be hit hard by people choosing to... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, May 21 2020 May 21, 2020 Thursday, May 21, 2020 2:25:00 PM CDT May 21, 2020 in News

Thursday COVID-19 Coverage: Increased virus testing to focus on nursing homes
Thursday COVID-19 Coverage: Increased virus testing to focus on nursing homes
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. You can find... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, May 21 2020 May 21, 2020 Thursday, May 21, 2020 2:05:00 PM CDT May 21, 2020 in News

UPDATE: Lawsuit dismisses claims against Browning as county health director
UPDATE: Lawsuit dismisses claims against Browning as county health director
Paul Prevo has voluntarily dismissed his lawsuit against Stephanie Browning in her role as Boone County’s health director, but... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, May 21 2020 May 21, 2020 Thursday, May 21, 2020 2:04:00 PM CDT May 21, 2020 in News

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, May 21 2020 May 21, 2020 Thursday, May 21, 2020 2:00:00 PM CDT May 21, 2020 in News

MU Adult Day Connection shuts down amid COVID risks
MU Adult Day Connection shuts down amid COVID risks
COLUMBIA - The MU adult day care center has shut down “for the safety of its clients,” an MU... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, May 21 2020 May 21, 2020 Thursday, May 21, 2020 12:09:15 PM CDT May 21, 2020 in News

Schnucks to open natural food store in former Lucky's location
Schnucks to open natural food store in former Lucky's location
COLUMBIA - Schnucks announced Wednesday it will turn the former Lucky's grocery store location on South Providence into a natural... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, May 21 2020 May 21, 2020 Thursday, May 21, 2020 11:46:00 AM CDT May 21, 2020 in News

Survivors of coronavirus might have lingering mental health issues
Survivors of coronavirus might have lingering mental health issues
LONDON – A new study from University College in London suggests survivors of coronavirus might deal with lingering mental health... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, May 21 2020 May 21, 2020 Thursday, May 21, 2020 11:34:14 AM CDT May 21, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

UPDATE: Two arrested and charged after Fulton police officer hit by vehicle
UPDATE: Two arrested and charged after Fulton police officer hit by vehicle
FULTON - Callaway County deputies have arrested and charged two people in connection with the Fulton police officer vehicle pursuit... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, May 21 2020 May 21, 2020 Thursday, May 21, 2020 7:50:00 AM CDT May 21, 2020 in Top Stories
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 59°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
4am 59°
5am 59°
6am 59°
7am 60°