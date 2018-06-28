UM System Searches for New President

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

COLUMBIA - University of Missouri curators are meeting behind closed doors to begin the search for a successor to system President Elson Floyd. The ten curators, including three new members recently appointed by Governor Matt Blunt, are expected to select an executive search firm later today to help guide the process. Floyd announced last month he is leaving Columbia to become president of Washington State University. His departure date remains uncertain.