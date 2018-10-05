UM system searches for new UMKC chancellor

COLUMBIA – The University of Missouri System announced a nationwide search for a new chancellor at its Kansas City campus.

The UM System HR Executive Initiatives team will lead the search, according to a press release.

UM System President Mun Choi named several members to the search committee after UMKC constituency groups nominated people.

In a statement, Choi said the success of the Kansas City campus adds to the success of the entire state.

“We are confident that we will be able to generate a broad, high-quality pool of candidates from a national audience based on the tremendous strength and reputation of UMKC, as well as the efforts of our in-house recruitment staff and nominations from our community, campus leadership and committee members,” Choi said.

UMKC Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor Barbara Bichelmeyer has been serving as interim chancellor since Chancellor Leo Morton retired August 15.