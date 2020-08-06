UM system temporarily stops standardized test requirements

COLUMBIA —The University of Missouri has announced a new temporary program that does not require standardized testing for all first-time undergraduate applicants.

According to a news release from the university, the new policy will apply to undergraduate students who are applying for the 2021-22 school year.

In January 2020, the University of Missouri Kansas City announced it would no longer require SAT or ACT scores from their applicants.

"We recognize COVID-19 and the limited accessibility of standardized tests nationwide present stress and challenges for applicants," UM system President and MU Chancellor Man Choi said in the release. "This temporary policy will eliminate a hurdle created by the pandemic."

Applicants will still have the opportunity to submit ACT and SAT scores, and the submission/review process will remain unchanged.

The university says if students do not choose to submit their scores, it will not interfere with their admissions process.

Students who withhold their test scores will instead be evaluated on their GPA, class rank, academic course load, rigor of coursework, extracurricular and leadership activities, letters of recommendations and personal essays.

Each UM system institute will announce their individual GPA expectations.

"This pilot program will allow greater flexibility for student applicants in a way that keeps our universities competitive without sacrificing standards," Steve Graham, senior associate Vice President for academic affairs said in the release.

According to Graham, this program will provide important data to the UM system in regards to the future of their formal admissions policy.