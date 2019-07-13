UM System to announce major precision health partnership

COLUMBIA - UM System leaders are set to announce a partnership with a major international health company as part of its NextGen Precision Health Initiative.

The announcement is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday at MU's Patient-Centered Care Learning Center. The public is invited to attend.

University officials said Friday's announcement will have a broader, statewide impact.

"There are components of education, research, economic development and workforce development within this new alliance," UM System spokesperson Christian Basi said.

It comes as the latest in a series of developments surrounding the university's Precision Health Initiative. Last month, crews broke ground on a state-of-the-art building for the NextGen Precision Health Institute on the University's Columbia campus.

"There are going to be some new advances here on the MU campus that will significantly enhance some of the educational opportunities that students who are looking into the health fields, or their research areas, will be exposed to as part of this new alliance," Basi said.

He said while it will have significant effects on the Columbia campus, projects like the precision health initiative have many applications.

"These are not just projects for a single university, not just projects for the University of Missouri System," Basi said. "These are projects for the state of Missouri. We've talked about how the University of Missouri is the University for Missouri, and we try to live by that every day."