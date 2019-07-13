UM System to announce major precision health partnership

21 hours 32 minutes 25 seconds ago Friday, July 12 2019 Jul 12, 2019 Friday, July 12, 2019 2:40:00 AM CDT July 12, 2019 in News
By: Spencer Humphrey, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - UM System leaders are set to announce a partnership with a major international health company as part of its NextGen Precision Health Initiative. 

The announcement is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday at MU's Patient-Centered Care Learning Center. The public is invited to attend. 

University officials said Friday's announcement will have a broader, statewide impact.

"There are components of education, research, economic development and workforce development within this new alliance," UM System spokesperson Christian Basi said. 

It comes as the latest in a series of developments surrounding the university's Precision Health Initiative. Last month, crews broke ground on a state-of-the-art building for the NextGen Precision Health Institute on the University's Columbia campus. 

"There are going to be some new advances here on the MU campus that will significantly enhance some of the educational opportunities that students who are looking into the health fields, or their research areas, will be exposed to as part of this new alliance," Basi said. 

He said while it will have significant effects on the Columbia campus, projects like the precision health initiative have many applications. 

"These are not just projects for a single university, not just projects for the University of Missouri System," Basi said. "These are projects for the state of Missouri. We've talked about how the University of Missouri is the University for Missouri, and we try to live by that every day."
While Friday's event is open to the public, Basi said it will also be live streamed on Facebook for those who can't make it. 

More News

Grid
List

Sheriff: Camdenton man accused of trafficking after huge stash found
Sheriff: Camdenton man accused of trafficking after huge stash found
COLUMBIA — Camden County deputies seized seven different kinds of drugs while executing a search warrant at a location on... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, July 12 2019 Jul 12, 2019 Friday, July 12, 2019 6:56:00 PM CDT July 12, 2019 in News

Report: Facebook faces $5 billion fine over privacy violations
Report: Facebook faces $5 billion fine over privacy violations
WASHINGTON, D.C. - The FTC has voted to approve a fine of about $5 billion for Facebook over... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, July 12 2019 Jul 12, 2019 Friday, July 12, 2019 5:38:55 PM CDT July 12, 2019 in News

Vigil held outside Boone County Jail to protest immigration camps
Vigil held outside Boone County Jail to protest immigration camps
COLUMBIA - More than 75 people gathered outside the Boone County Jail on Friday to protest human detention camps. ... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, July 12 2019 Jul 12, 2019 Friday, July 12, 2019 2:46:00 PM CDT July 12, 2019 in News

Local school districts react to law changing school start dates
Local school districts react to law changing school start dates
ASHLAND - Administrators in several mid-Missouri school districts had mixed reactions to a new law pushing back school start dates.... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, July 12 2019 Jul 12, 2019 Friday, July 12, 2019 2:15:00 PM CDT July 12, 2019 in News

UM System: New alliance to bring opportunities to Missouri
UM System: New alliance to bring opportunities to Missouri
COLUMBIA - A new global partnership announced by the UM System on Friday will bring more opportunities to Missouri, according... More >>
12 hours ago Friday, July 12 2019 Jul 12, 2019 Friday, July 12, 2019 12:10:00 PM CDT July 12, 2019 in News

Woman accused of bullying man to suicide pleads guilty
Woman accused of bullying man to suicide pleads guilty
FAYETTE - A woman accused of bullying a co-worker and contributing to his suicide pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault Friday.... More >>
12 hours ago Friday, July 12 2019 Jul 12, 2019 Friday, July 12, 2019 11:17:04 AM CDT July 12, 2019 in News

Labor Secretary Acosta resigns amid Epstein deal scrutiny
Labor Secretary Acosta resigns amid Epstein deal scrutiny
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta is stepping down following criticism of his handling of... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, July 12 2019 Jul 12, 2019 Friday, July 12, 2019 9:10:00 AM CDT July 12, 2019 in News

UM System to announce major precision health partnership
UM System to announce major precision health partnership
COLUMBIA - UM System leaders are set to announce a partnership with a major international health company as part of... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, July 12 2019 Jul 12, 2019 Friday, July 12, 2019 2:40:00 AM CDT July 12, 2019 in News

Family behind "Simon's Law" talks about son's legacy after bill signing
Family behind "Simon's Law" talks about son's legacy after bill signing
JEFFERSON CITY - A family who fought for five years finally got their wish as the governor signed "Simon's Law".... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 11 2019 Jul 11, 2019 Thursday, July 11, 2019 10:17:00 PM CDT July 11, 2019 in News

Callaway deputies arrest fugitive
Callaway deputies arrest fugitive
COLUMBIA — The Callaway County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday deputies arrested a wanted Boone County fugitive. Deputies arrested Aaron... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 11 2019 Jul 11, 2019 Thursday, July 11, 2019 8:29:00 PM CDT July 11, 2019 in News

Docs: Suspect claims self-defense in homicide, passes out before calling 911
Docs: Suspect claims self-defense in homicide, passes out before calling 911
PORTLAND - A Callaway County man was charged with second degree murder Thursday. Court records show Michael Hatfield called... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 11 2019 Jul 11, 2019 Thursday, July 11, 2019 4:19:00 PM CDT July 11, 2019 in News

Missouri governor signs law changing school start date
Missouri governor signs law changing school start date
COLUMBIA — Governor Mike Parson signed legislation changing how early schools can start their fall semester in 2020. The... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 11 2019 Jul 11, 2019 Thursday, July 11, 2019 4:17:00 PM CDT July 11, 2019 in News

Police standoff near Vandiver Drive results in arrest
Police standoff near Vandiver Drive results in arrest
COLUMBIA - Police arrested a man after a standoff at a mobile home in Vandiver Place Trailer Park in Columbia... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 11 2019 Jul 11, 2019 Thursday, July 11, 2019 2:27:00 PM CDT July 11, 2019 in News

Man killed in head-on collision in Howard County
Man killed in head-on collision in Howard County
HOWARD COUNTY - A Fayette man who was killed in a head-on collision in Howard County was driving in the... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 11 2019 Jul 11, 2019 Thursday, July 11, 2019 2:01:00 PM CDT July 11, 2019 in News

Two seriously injured in Audrain County crash
Two seriously injured in Audrain County crash
AUDRAIN COUNTY - Two people sustained serious injuries after a car crash in Audrain County on Wednesday, according to a... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 11 2019 Jul 11, 2019 Thursday, July 11, 2019 12:03:00 PM CDT July 11, 2019 in News

City Manager finalists discuss policy at closed meeting
City Manager finalists discuss policy at closed meeting
COLUMBIA- The nationwide search for Columbia's city manager is nearing an end. The two finalists for city manager met with... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 11 2019 Jul 11, 2019 Thursday, July 11, 2019 11:34:00 AM CDT July 11, 2019 in News

Big rig spills pig intestines on Kansas City highway
Big rig spills pig intestines on Kansas City highway
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A tractor-trailer hauling pig intestine has dumped its load across a downtown highway in Kansas... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 11 2019 Jul 11, 2019 Thursday, July 11, 2019 11:11:00 AM CDT July 11, 2019 in News

Dog dies after being trapped in Jefferson City house fire
Dog dies after being trapped in Jefferson City house fire
JEFFERSON CITY - One of three dogs trapped in a home during a fire died, the Jefferson City Fire Department... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 11 2019 Jul 11, 2019 Thursday, July 11, 2019 10:03:00 AM CDT July 11, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 72°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 9 active weather alerts
12am 72°
1am 71°
2am 70°
3am 69°