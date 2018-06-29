UM System VP of HR resigns, effective immediately

COLUMBIA - The Vice President of Human Resources for the UM System, Jill Pollock, has resigned, according to the University Spokesperson Christian Basi.

Vice President of Finance and CFO Ryan Rapp will oversee System HR, effective immediately.

President Mun Choi announced Pollock's resignation in an email to faculty and staff.

The entire email can be read below:

"Dear Colleagues,

Jill Pollock has informed me of her decision to resign from the university. On behalf of the entire institution, I want to share the deep appreciation that we have for her dedicated service.

Effective immediately, Vice President and CFO Ryan Rapp will oversee System HR. I’ve also asked Ryan to develop a plan as part of the administrative efficiency study to consolidate HR and Finance at System.

We are facing a very challenging period in our institution's history, and many of the decisions being made in HR at the System and the campuses affect the very people who have been integral members of the UM family for many years. It is for these reasons that we need to treat each individual with the respect and dignity that they deserve. Transparent, open communication and collaboration are key as we navigate through the difficult times together. Only by working together and respecting the input from colleagues, will we be able to arrive at the best solutions for our faculty and staff.

I want to thank you for your commitment to the welfare of our institution and to the people who contribute to its success.

Best regards,

Mun"