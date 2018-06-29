UMKC Assistant Prof Picked to Help Study Universe

KANSAS CITY - A University of Missouri-Kansas City faculty member has been selected by the European Space Agency to work on a mission to study dark energy in the universe.

Assistant professor of physics and astronomy Mark Brodwin is one of 29 new members who will join 14 U.S. scientists working on the Euclid mission.

NASA also is a partner in Euclid, which is a space telescope that will probe the mysteries of the universe.

UMKC says Euclid will launch in 2020 and spend six years mapping the locations and measuring the shapes of as many as 2 billion galaxies.

The school says Brodwin is the only scientist based in Kansas or Missouri who is part of the team.