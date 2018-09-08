UMKC Can Pursue Housing for Hospital Hill Campus

KANSAS CITY - The University of Missouri-Kansas City can move forward with student housing for a campus that includes the dentistry, medicine, nursing and pharmacy programs.

The school's Board of Curators voted Thursday to allow officials to issue bonds and send out requests for developers' proposals. The student housing would be the first for the Hospital Hill Campus.

The project has a budget of $29.3 million and calls for about 245 beds in an apartment-style design and 196 parking spaces. The goal is to complete the project by July 2014.

Chancellor Leo E. Morton said in a news release that the housing would be helpful as the university seek to grow enrollment in its health professions schools. Currently, about 3,000 students are enrolled in the dentistry, medicine, nursing and pharmacy schools.