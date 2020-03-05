UMKC, Chicago State men's hoops not traveling due to virus

SEATTLE (AP) — Missouri-Kansas City has joined Chicago State in not traveling to Seattle for regularly scheduled Western Athletic Conference men's basketball games over concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.

UMKC was scheduled to play Seattle University on Saturday but the conference says the school has canceled that trip.

Chicago State announced previously it was canceling its men's basketball road trip to Seattle and Utah Valley, and said its women's team would not host two games against the same schools.

The cancellations are believed to be the first by a major sport in the United States due to the virus.