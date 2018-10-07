UMKC drops sponsorship of charter schools

Saturday, October 06, 2018
By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The University of Missouri-Kansas City says it is ending its sponsorship of eight Kansas City charter schools.

Justin Perry, dean of the university's school of education, says the university will shift from oversight and accountability of charter schools to focus on education research.

The Kansas City Star reports the university will continue to work with charter schools and Kansas City public schools, by providing professional development, dual credit programs for high schools, and better preparing students for jobs and college.

Missouri-Kansas City began sponsoring charter schools in 1999.

Doug Thaman, executive director of the Missouri Charter Public School Association, says the transition won't affect the charter schools' parents and students.

University officials said the change has nothing to do with the academic standing of the schools.

