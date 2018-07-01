UMKC Gets Ready to Celebrate 80 Years

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- The University of Missouri-Kansas City is celebrating its 80th anniversary with a weeklong celebration.

The Founder's Week festivities get underway Saturday. They'll include a Commemoration Day ceremony, a Regalia Run/Walk 5K, arts and culture events and campus tours. One highlight of the campus tours is a chance to see retrieval robots at the Miller Nichols Library.

The school was founded in 1933 as the University of Kansas City, with 17 instructors and 265 students. Now, as part of the University of Missouri system, it serves more than 16,000 undergraduate, graduate and professional students.