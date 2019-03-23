UMKC Picks Wilson as Full-Time Athletic Director

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The University of Missouri-Kansas City appointed Carla Wilson to be its full-time athletic director on Tuesday after she served on an interim basis for the past five months.

Wilson, whose appointment will become official on Monday, is the school's first female athletic director. She's also the first female AD in the history of the Western Athletic Conference.

The Kangaroos joined the league earlier this year.

Wilson will also be among a handful of minority women serving as athletic directors in the NCAA's 351 Division I institutions. According to UMKC, fewer than 9 percent of ADs are women and fewer than 4 percent are minority women.