UMKC School of Dentistry Seeks Patient Volunteers

KANSAS CITY - The University of Missouri-Kansas City is looking for people willing to volunteer as patients for dentists-in-training.

Volunteers in need of small fillings or deep cleanings will receive free dental care, including X-rays. It's all part of students' National Dental Boards Clinical Examination.

Potential patients must be healthy, older than 18 and have their back molars and more than 16 teeth. The dental students won't treat people with braces or dentures.

Potential patients must be available for a four-hour session March 17th or March 18th.