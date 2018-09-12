UMKC Settles Million Dollar Sexual Harassment Case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The University of Missouri-Kansas City agrees to pay just over one million dollars to two women who sued the school for sexual harassment. The women were among five who left the university because of what they called a sexually charged work environment in a psychology lab. The two men at the center of the allegations still run the lab.