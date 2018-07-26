UMKC to offer 1-year MBA program with free tuition

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The University of Missouri-Kansas City will offer a one-year MBA program with free tuition beginning next fall.

The program offered through the Henry W. Bloch School of Management is similar to programs offered at about 20 institutions around the country.

The Kansas City Star reports prospective students will take 26 credit hours in the first semester and 16 in the second, with an eight-week paid internship and a three-week experience abroad. Their tuition will be paid through scholarships funded by the Marion and Henry Bloch Family Foundation.

The school hopes to enroll 30 to 40 students in the first year.

Dustin Cornwell, director of MBA programs at the Bloch School, said the program's curriculum will stress a strong foundation in business, communication and leadership skills.