UMKC to repopulate 2 Kansas City campuses in coming weeks

2 hours 49 minutes 53 seconds ago Thursday, May 28 2020 May 28, 2020 Thursday, May 28, 2020 2:14:00 PM CDT May 28, 2020 in News
By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The University of Missouri-Kansas City says it will begin bringing back faculty, staff and students to its two campuses in Kansas City starting next week following its shutdown during the coronavirus outbreak. The university said Thursday in a news release that the campuses will open in three phases. The first phase will begin Monday, when a small group of employees engaged in critical operations will be brought back through July 5. The second phase will bring back senior administration and departmental leaders from July 6 through Aug. 2. The final phase would bring back all remaining faculty, staff and students from Aug. 3-24, except for those with individual medical exemptions.

More News

Grid
List

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, May 28 2020 May 28, 2020 Thursday, May 28, 2020 3:00:00 PM CDT May 28, 2020 in News

Glascock: The state of the city is ... a struggle
Glascock: The state of the city is ... a struggle
COLUMBIA - The City Manager of Columbia announced plans to further cut city budgets due to the effects of COVID-19.... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, May 28 2020 May 28, 2020 Thursday, May 28, 2020 2:42:00 PM CDT May 28, 2020 in News

Thursday COVID-19 Coverage: Potential exposure in Montgomery County
Thursday COVID-19 Coverage: Potential exposure in Montgomery County
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. You can find... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, May 28 2020 May 28, 2020 Thursday, May 28, 2020 2:40:00 PM CDT May 28, 2020 in News

Golfers say the links are the perfect place to get away
Golfers say the links are the perfect place to get away
BOONE COUNTY - While other sports adjust the game plan to respect social distancing, some are just playing things business... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, May 28 2020 May 28, 2020 Thursday, May 28, 2020 2:16:00 PM CDT May 28, 2020 in News

UMKC to repopulate 2 Kansas City campuses in coming weeks
UMKC to repopulate 2 Kansas City campuses in coming weeks
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The University of Missouri-Kansas City says it will begin bringing back faculty, staff and students... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, May 28 2020 May 28, 2020 Thursday, May 28, 2020 2:14:00 PM CDT May 28, 2020 in News

City says it is up to businesses to alert about COVID-19 cases
City says it is up to businesses to alert about COVID-19 cases
COLUMBIA — During the State of the City address, John Glascock said the city is leaving it up to the... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, May 28 2020 May 28, 2020 Thursday, May 28, 2020 1:51:00 PM CDT May 28, 2020 in News

LIVESTREAM: Watch Governor Parson's daily COVID-19 briefing
LIVESTREAM: Watch Governor Parson's daily COVID-19 briefing
JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson will deliver his daily COVID-19 briefing live from the State Capitol in Jefferson City... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, May 28 2020 May 28, 2020 Thursday, May 28, 2020 12:46:00 PM CDT May 28, 2020 in News

The full toll of COVID-19 on children's mental health won't be known for years
The full toll of COVID-19 on children's mental health won't be known for years
Editor's note: Dr. Edith Bracho-Sanchez is a primary care pediatrician, director of pediatric telemedicine and assistant professor of pediatrics at... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, May 28 2020 May 28, 2020 Thursday, May 28, 2020 12:26:23 PM CDT May 28, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Trump is set to announce an executive order against social media companies
Trump is set to announce an executive order against social media companies
(CNN) - President Donald Trump is set to announce an executive order against social media companies on Thursday, White House... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, May 28 2020 May 28, 2020 Thursday, May 28, 2020 7:39:26 AM CDT May 28, 2020 in News

As heated protests over George Floyd's death continue, Minnesota governor warns of 'extremely dangerous situation'
As heated protests over George Floyd's death continue, Minnesota governor warns of 'extremely dangerous situation'
(CNN) - Hundreds remained on the streets of Minneapolis late Wednesday night protesting the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, May 28 2020 May 28, 2020 Thursday, May 28, 2020 6:09:08 AM CDT May 28, 2020 in News

Columbia nursing home employee tests positive
Columbia nursing home employee tests positive
COLUMBIA — An employee at The Bluffs in Columbia tested positive for COVID 19, executive director Donna Bowers announced in... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, May 27 2020 May 27, 2020 Wednesday, May 27, 2020 8:33:00 PM CDT May 27, 2020 in News

American virus deaths at 100,000: What does a number mean?
American virus deaths at 100,000: What does a number mean?
US— The fraught, freighted number of this particular American moment is a round one brimming with zeroes: 100,000. A hundred... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, May 27 2020 May 27, 2020 Wednesday, May 27, 2020 8:31:00 PM CDT May 27, 2020 in News

No recycling pickup next week after waste employees exposed to COVID-19
No recycling pickup next week after waste employees exposed to COVID-19
COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia will not be collecting residential recycling curbside the week of May 25 after Columbia/Boone... More >>
22 hours ago Wednesday, May 27 2020 May 27, 2020 Wednesday, May 27, 2020 6:33:00 PM CDT May 27, 2020 in News

Three arrested on drug charges in Fulton
Three arrested on drug charges in Fulton
FULTON - Three people were arrested on drug charges after a narcotics search occurred at 1504 Monroe Street in Fulton.... More >>
22 hours ago Wednesday, May 27 2020 May 27, 2020 Wednesday, May 27, 2020 6:31:16 PM CDT May 27, 2020 in News

MO COVID-19 testing exceeding targets, new test type arriving in state
MO COVID-19 testing exceeding targets, new test type arriving in state
JEFFERSON CITY - At his daily COVID-19 press briefing, Governor Mike Parson announced that Missouri has so far been exceeding... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, May 27 2020 May 27, 2020 Wednesday, May 27, 2020 4:06:00 PM CDT May 27, 2020 in News

Boonville tourism and economy slowed down by COVID-19
Boonville tourism and economy slowed down by COVID-19
BOONVILLE - The City of Boonville relies heavily on their summer tourism season with attractions like the Katy Trail, Isle... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, May 27 2020 May 27, 2020 Wednesday, May 27, 2020 2:57:00 PM CDT May 27, 2020 in News

Retired MU astronaut looks back amid SpaceX launch
Retired MU astronaut looks back amid SpaceX launch
COLUMBIA —Americans are finally sending their own up to space again. When SpaceX's postponed rocket launch finally lifts off on... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, May 27 2020 May 27, 2020 Wednesday, May 27, 2020 2:45:00 PM CDT May 27, 2020 in News

Two juvenille suspects detained in connection to Dollar General fire
Two juvenille suspects detained in connection to Dollar General fire
COLUMBIA - Two 16-year-olds are being held on arson charges in connection to a May 11 fire at the Flanders... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, May 27 2020 May 27, 2020 Wednesday, May 27, 2020 2:20:00 PM CDT May 27, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 72°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 21 active weather alerts
5pm 67°
6pm 66°
7pm 66°
8pm 65°