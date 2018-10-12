Umpire Leaves Cardinals Game Due to Illness

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Home plate umpire Brian O'Nora has left Arizona's game at St. Louis after three innings due to illness.

Tuesday's game resumed after a delay of about 11 minutes while Marvin Hudson, who had been at second base, put on equipment. The Cardinals led 2-0.

Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright was warming up before being notified, and then walked off the mound and from the dugout rolled the ball back to the mound.

Last April, O'Nora was the plate umpire when he left a Phillies-Mets game in New York in the bottom of the first due to flu-like symptoms.