UMSL chancellor announces retirement

ST. LOUIS – A search has begun for a new chancellor at University of Missouri-St. Louis.

Current chancellor Tom George announced his retirement Thursday. It is effective Sept. 1.

He told a gather of students and faculty leading the school has been the "greatest experience" of his professional life.

“Through these endeavors I’m constantly reminded that – without a doubt – no other university brings more to bear on the success of the greater St. Louis region than UMSL,” George said.

UM President Mun Choi said George has "truly transformed lives."

“I am grateful for his contributions to UMSL and the UM System. In his 16 years at UMSL, he has made a lasting impression on the St. Louis region and the entire state of Missouri."

George assumed his position as UMSL’s chancellor in September 2003 with 30 years of experience in higher education, including seven years as chancellor at the University of Wisconsin–Stevens Point.

An interim chancellor will be named while a national search is launched for a permanent replacement, Choi said.

George's wife, Barbara Harbach, will also retire from her position as Curators’ Distinguished Professor of Music, chair of the Department of Music and director of the School of Fine and Performing Arts.