UMSL Dance Honors Hometown Olympian Joyner-Kersee

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A dance piece debuting this weekend at the University of Missouri-St. Louis is based on the career of three-time Olympic gold medal winner Jackie Joyner-Kersee, who grew up in East St. Louis.

"Seven" takes its name from the number of track and field events in the heptathlon. Joyner-Kersee twice won gold in that event and once in the long jump.

The soundtrack to "Seven" includes audio snippets of Joyner-Kersee and sports commentators.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that New York-based choreographer Jennifer Archibald created the Joyner-Kersee piece for "Uprising," the season-opening program at the Blanche M. Touhill Performing Arts Center on the UMSL campus.

The show can be seen Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and on 2 p.m. Sunday.