UMSL, Normandy Look to Revitalize Neighborhood

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The University of Missouri-St. Louis is joining some of its neighbors in an effort to promote economic development in a nearby community.

University officials and local government leaders will gather Thursday morning at MetroLink's UMSL South station to launch the University Square community development corporation. The project includes street improvements on Natural Bridge Road between Hanley and Lucas and Hunt roads.

The university and the city of Normandy want to promote the University Square neighborhood, which is bounded by Interstates 70 and 170 as well as Lucas and Hunt St. Charles Rock roads.