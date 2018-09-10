UMSL offered historic golf course

3 years 10 months 2 weeks ago Friday, October 24 2014 Oct 24, 2014 Friday, October 24, 2014 6:45:00 AM CDT October 24, 2014 in News
By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The University of Missouri-St. Louis campus could get room to grow soon if university officials decide to purchase a neighboring golf course.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the university has been offered an option to buy Normandie Golf Club. No decision has been made. UMSL spokesman Bob Samples says university officials are discussing how to move forward.

Purchase of the 118-acre golf course that sits to the southwest of UMSL in the town of Bel-Nor would significantly expand the 350-acre campus.

Bel-Nor village Chairman Kevin Buchek says the golf course is an historic landmark and a big part of the community.

It isn't clear if UMSL would keep it as a golf course or use the land for other purposes.

 

