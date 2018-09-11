UMSL plans layoffs as budget problems grow

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The University of Missouri-St. Louis is planning layoffs this year in response to a $15 million budget deficit.

Chancellor Thomas George says the number of layoffs has not been determined. The school also expects retirements and will close some open jobs.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the budget problems are due in part to an unexpected 4 percent drop in enrollment in November. The school is expecting another 2 percent enrollment decline in the fall.

Spokesman Bob Samples says the enrollment is dropping because of less state funding in the last five years and a steady drop in transfer students. The school's student body is about 75 percent transfer students.

Details on the impending layoffs and a revised budget are expected to be announced in the late spring.