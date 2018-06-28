UMSL to offer class in beer brewing

ST. LOUIS (AP) - In what could be among its better attended classes, the University of Missouri-St. Louis is adding a chemistry course on beer brewing.

Joseph Meisel, a doctoral student at the University of Missouri-St. Louis, will be leading a chemistry class on beer brewing that he hopes will "demystify" science and math for students sometimes intimidated by those subjects.

Meisel is a home brewer who makes small batches in five-gallon tanks. His course, Chemistry 1021 Beer Brewing: Chemical and Biochemical Principles, will be available beginning this fall to non-science majors.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the course will include opportunities to brew different types of beers and tour St. Louis-area breweries.