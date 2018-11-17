UN Security Council to Meet on Syria's Weapons

By: The Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS - The U.N. Security Council has scheduled closed consultations on a resolution aimed at securing and destroying Syria's chemical weapons stockpiles.

The U.N. spokesman's office said the meeting was scheduled for 4 p.m. eastern Tuesday.

Council diplomats said Russia asked for the meeting.

The Syrian government has accepted a proposal from Russia, its most powerful ally, to give up its chemical weapons stockpile. France has announced that it plans to introduce a Security Council resolution to ensure international verification of the disarmament.

The White House said the U.S., France and Britain have agreed to work closely together, and in consultation with Russia and China, "to explore seriously the viability of the Russian proposal."