Unabomber Updates Harvard University Alumni Book

BOSTON - Harvard alumni attending their 50th class reunion this week are getting updates on classmates -- including Unabomber Ted Kaczynski.

Kaczynski graduated in 1962 and is serving a life sentence for killing three people and injuring 23 during a nationwide bombing spree between 1978 and 1995.

In an alumni directory, he lists his occupation as "prisoner" and under awards lists "eight life sentences."

The alumni association says it regrets including the information. A Harvard spokesman says the update was submitted by Kaczynski but could not immediately say how the university confirmed that. A message seeking comment was left with Kaczynski's attorney.

The Harvard-trained mathematician railed against the effects of advanced technology and led authorities on the nation's longest and costliest manhunt before his brother tipped off law enforcement in 1996.