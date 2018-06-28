Unattended Candle Causes House Fire

COLUMBIA - Officials with the Columbia Fire Department said an unattended candle caused a house fire Monday evening.

The Columbia Fire Department said it received a call about a structure fire at 2621 Quail Drive at 7:55 p.m. Monday.

Officials said crews arrived on scene less than five minutes later and didn't see any visible smoke or fire.

Crews entered the home and found a fire in a back bedroom, according to officials, but the fire was put out quickly.

Officials said the occupant of the home said she left a lit candle in the room while she was away from the home.

Crews said the candle caused the fire.

Investigators said the fire caused $1,000 in damage and the damage was contained to the room with the candle.