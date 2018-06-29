Unattended Cooking Fire Damages North Central Columbia Home

COLUMBIA - Columbia Fire Fighters were dispatched to 2810 Mulberry Dr. at 12:03 p.m. on Saturday after neighbors reported seeing smoke and flames coming from the home.

Firefighters arrived to find fire and smoke coming from the front of the home. An occupant of the home had left to purchase some items at a nearby store, and upon returning just before arriving fire company's, entered the home to release a dog from its crate. The occupant reported that smoke was banked down close to the floor.

Firefighters found fire in the kitchen area of the home and extinguished the fire in less than five minutes. Fire fighters then ventilated smoke from the home and conducted overhaul (searching for hidden fire in ceilings, walls, and the attic) for about twenty minutes.

Columbia Fire Department fire investigators determined the cause of the fire to be a burner on the stove left on with a pan of grease on the burner. The origin of the fire was on the stove top and the cause was determined to be accidental.

Damage to the structure and the contents was estimated to be around $50,000. There were no injuries to the occupant, the dog, or the occupant who entered the structure. Smoke alarms were present and appeared functional.

Columbia firefighters urge our customers to ensure cooking appliances are turned off before leaving the room or leaving the home. Unattended cooking fires continue to be the leading cause of home fires in Columbia, and one of the leading causes of fire across the country. Our customers are also reminded that working smoke alarms save lives. Install and maintain smoke alarms on each level of your home and in each sleeping room.