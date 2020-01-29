Unattended cooking leads to fire causing $5,000 in damage

3 weeks 1 day 22 hours ago Monday, January 06 2020 Jan 6, 2020 Monday, January 06, 2020 9:59:00 AM CST January 06, 2020 in News
By: Melody Cox, KOMU 8 Digital Producer
COLUMBIA - Unattended cooking caused a fire in a Columbia home Sunday evening. 

It all happened in the 200 block of Unity Drive around 2:45 p.m. Sunday. 

Crews arrived at the scene in less than five minutes and reported smoke showing from a single story residential structure. Everyone in the home got out safely.

According to a news released, firefighters used a pre-connected hose line and performed an aggressive attack, getting the fire under control in about 10 minutes.

An assistant fire marshal determined the fire started in the kitchen because of unattended cooking. 

The damage is estimated at $5,000 and was limited to the kitchen. 

