Unauthorized physician signed 600 patients' medical marijuana paperwork

1 day 15 hours 24 minutes ago Sunday, June 21 2020 Jun 21, 2020 Sunday, June 21, 2020 11:25:00 AM CDT June 21, 2020 in News
By: Julia Bower, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

COLUMBIA — Officials say approximately 600 patient medical marijuana licenses have been issued to applicants with an unauthorized physician signature. 

According to a news release from the Department of Health and Senior Services Friday, there is no current evidence to indicate the affected patients were aware that the physician listed was not the physician that met with them. 

The affected patients will be notified and given 30 days to submit a valid certification to DHSS. If a valid certification is not received, the patient's license will be revoked.

DHSS has referred the case to the Attorney General's Office and to the Missouri Board of Healing Arts for further action. 

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with further information can contact the medical marijuana program call center at 866-219-0165, Monday through Friday from 8:30-3:30, or by email at medicalmarijuana@health.mo.gov

