Uncertainty Causing Exodus of Dellwood Police

DELLWOOD, Mo. (AP) -- The future of the Dellwood Police Department is up in the air, and some officers aren't waiting to see how it plays out.

KMOX Radio reports that four officers have already left Dellwood to join the St. Louis County department. Mayor Loretta Johnson says the exodus is leaving Dellwood police short-staffed.

Some members of the city council want the county to take over police duties in Dellwood. But once again Monday night, four aldermen failed to show up for a meeting, preventing a vote.

Johnson says the shortage in the department has caused her to ask the county to help cover the day shift in Dellwood.