Uncertainty fuels speculation on Ferguson decision

FERGUSON (AP) - The final weekend before the Thanksgiving holiday has passed without a grand jury decision on whether to indict a Ferguson police officer in connection with the death of 18-year-old Michael Brown.

The grand jury met Friday to consider possible charges against Darren Wilson. It's expected to meet again Monday, but there was no official confirmation of that. If jurors meet Monday, there is no guarantee they will reach a decision that day, or even this week.

Protesting on Sunday night, Reggie Cunningham said he doubted Wilson will be indicted and it seemed authorities were delaying an announcement "to spin this in the most positive way possible."

The shooting in August triggered riots and looting, and police responded with armored vehicles and tear gas.