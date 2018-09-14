Unclaimed property auction attracts buyers

19 hours 7 minutes 49 seconds ago Thursday, September 13 2018 Sep 13, 2018 Thursday, September 13, 2018 7:23:00 AM CDT September 13, 2018 in News
By: Nikki Ogle, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Treasurer's office will hold its annual unclaimed property auction Thursday and Friday.

The items come from safety deposit boxes. After 5 years of inactivity or no contact from the owner, the boxes are turned over to the state. Director of the Unclaimed Property division said the department does not just do away with the items automatically. 

"Everything here that we have, we have advertised in the paper to try to find the owners. We've sent postcards to the last known address," Scott Harper said. 

Mike Garrity drove from St. Louis for his first time at the auction. During the trip, he said he thought about the circumstances behind the items.  

"Either they're the remnants that are left over or the family just hasn't taken the time to look at what's there. So, their loss, our gain," Garrity said. 

Harper said most things go unclaimed because of life changes. 

"It could be divorce, it could be death, moving and forgetting about the safety deposit box," he said. 

Garrity said he is a reseller. He said he likes to temporarily collect things that are easy to ship like paper, historic documents and stamps. He said he typically buys at auctions or estate sales in St. Louis, researches the items' histories and sells them again in 2 to 3 weeks. 

He said he came to the auction to try his luck based on the online item descriptions. 

"A lot of times, buyers like myself seek out the vague or the anonymous because it might turn out to be something worth quite a bit of money," Garrity said. 

Jo Ann Harris and her husband travel 6 hours to be at the auction every year. They make the trip from Murray, Kentucky. 

"It's a lot of fun," she said. "You don't know what you're going to get or get into till you get here." 

Harris said she has seen some interesting items at the auction in previous years.

"Somebody had a can opener in their lock box. It meant something to them," she said. 

Harris said she comes for the jewelry. 

"Sometimes you can find a diamond in the rough, sometimes you don't find anything, sometimes you can afford it, sometimes you can't," she said. 

Harris and her husband are self-proclaimed "auction people." Missouri is not the only state they visit for annual auctions. Harris said the Missouri auction is well-organized and well-done. She said the workers and auctioneers are friendly and helpful. 

Harris said she has gotten a variety of jewelry to add to her collection from the annual sale. 

"You get them at really good prices, for the most part. Sometimes there's a bidding war and then things really go sky high. That's good for the state, but not good for the buyer," she said. 

Harper said there is an advantage for the state to continue the Unclaimed Property program. 

"The state gets to use these funds until those owners come forward," he said. "So if that owner or their heirs come forward 50 years from now, that money's going to be there for those people to claim."

Harper said, last year, the department set a record of returned property. 

"I really believe in the program," he said. "I feel good about what I do when I go to work, getting money back to people."

He said the majority of unclaimed property is made of financial assets like stocks, life insurance and un-cashed checks. 

Harper said one in every 10 Missourians has unclaimed property they may not know about. He suggests searching on ShowMeMoney.com to see if you or your relatives have money waiting for you. 

"We want to get it back to the rightful owner," Harper said. 

Once items from safety deposit boxes are auctioned off, they cannot be returned. Owners can receive the dollar amount they brought at the sale. 

Garrity searched for himself on the website and claimed his own property after his parents passed away.

"You sort of feel like it's part of your family. So even if it's not very much money, it's worth going and getting off the dockets, because it is a part of your emotional past," he said. 

The auction starts at 9:00 a.m. both Thursday and Saturday at the Hilton Garden Inn Conference Center. 

Buyers can preview items any time before they go up for sale. 

More News

Grid
List

Lincoln University copes with three deaths in three weeks
Lincoln University copes with three deaths in three weeks
JEFFERSON CITY - Lincoln University students, faculty and staff came together for a prayer vigil to mourn three deaths in... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, September 13 2018 Sep 13, 2018 Thursday, September 13, 2018 10:17:00 PM CDT September 13, 2018 in News

Missouri gang member sentenced to 25 years in prison
Missouri gang member sentenced to 25 years in prison
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a gang member from Springfield was sentenced to 25 years in prison without... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, September 13 2018 Sep 13, 2018 Thursday, September 13, 2018 8:34:00 PM CDT September 13, 2018 in News

Backpack policy at Mexico Middle School aids in gun discovery
Backpack policy at Mexico Middle School aids in gun discovery
MEXICO - A policy at Mexico Middle School helped staff find a gun in a student's backpack Wednesday. Students... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, September 13 2018 Sep 13, 2018 Thursday, September 13, 2018 8:03:00 PM CDT September 13, 2018 in News

Missouri's Humane Society stands by for Hurricane Florence animal rescue
Missouri's Humane Society stands by for Hurricane Florence animal rescue
ST. LOUIS - The Humane Society of Missouri Disaster Response Team is preparing to deploy to North Carolina ahead of... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, September 13 2018 Sep 13, 2018 Thursday, September 13, 2018 6:04:00 PM CDT September 13, 2018 in News

Jefferson City will host Memorial Day air show
Jefferson City will host Memorial Day air show
JEFFERSON CITY -- Thursday morning the Public Works and Planning Committee decided to host the 2019 Salute to Veterans Memorial... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, September 13 2018 Sep 13, 2018 Thursday, September 13, 2018 5:58:00 PM CDT September 13, 2018 in News

FDA announces plan to crack down on teen vaping
FDA announces plan to crack down on teen vaping
COLUMBIA - The Food and Drug Administration announced last Wednesday electronic cigarette manufacturers have 2 months to prove their products... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, September 13 2018 Sep 13, 2018 Thursday, September 13, 2018 5:49:00 PM CDT September 13, 2018 in News

Volkswagen to stop making iconic Beetle next summer
Volkswagen to stop making iconic Beetle next summer
DETROIT (AP) — After selling it on and off in the U.S. for nearly seven decades, Volkswagen has decided to... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, September 13 2018 Sep 13, 2018 Thursday, September 13, 2018 5:39:00 PM CDT September 13, 2018 in News

Man given 7 consecutive life sentences in child rape case
Man given 7 consecutive life sentences in child rape case
OZARK (AP) — A judge sentenced a 55-year-old southwest Missouri man to seven consecutive life sentences for the repeated sexual... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, September 13 2018 Sep 13, 2018 Thursday, September 13, 2018 5:11:19 PM CDT September 13, 2018 in News

Feds: Bank tellers replaced $100 bills with $1 bills
Feds: Bank tellers replaced $100 bills with $1 bills
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say two Kansas City bank tellers replaced $100 bills with $1 bills while... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, September 13 2018 Sep 13, 2018 Thursday, September 13, 2018 4:54:55 PM CDT September 13, 2018 in News

Task Force 1 establishes base camp in advance of Hurricane Florence
Task Force 1 establishes base camp in advance of Hurricane Florence
LELAND, N.C. - Missouri Task Force 1 is setting up its base camp in Brunswick County, North Carolina in preparation... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, September 13 2018 Sep 13, 2018 Thursday, September 13, 2018 3:31:00 PM CDT September 13, 2018 in News

Trump tariffs put Missouri Senate candidate Hawley in a bind
Trump tariffs put Missouri Senate candidate Hawley in a bind
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The fate of a Missouri nail manufacturer suffering under President Donald Trump's steel tariffs has put... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, September 13 2018 Sep 13, 2018 Thursday, September 13, 2018 3:22:00 PM CDT September 13, 2018 in News

Driver seen on video speeding around bus is arrested
Driver seen on video speeding around bus is arrested
BALLWIN (AP) — Authorities say a man has been arrested after a video showed him speeding through a yard and... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, September 13 2018 Sep 13, 2018 Thursday, September 13, 2018 3:15:00 PM CDT September 13, 2018 in News

Only American pig museum and petting zoo at risk of shutting down
Only American pig museum and petting zoo at risk of shutting down
LINN - Farmer Cindy Brenneke has until December 9 to put more than 100 cats into cages, or the Where... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, September 13 2018 Sep 13, 2018 Thursday, September 13, 2018 2:59:00 PM CDT September 13, 2018 in News

Columbia man charged with assault after woman choked, pistol-whipped
Columbia man charged with assault after woman choked, pistol-whipped
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors filed charges against a man Wednesday after police said he choked and pistol-whipped a woman. Channing... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, September 13 2018 Sep 13, 2018 Thursday, September 13, 2018 2:22:08 PM CDT September 13, 2018 in News

Agent says Hurricane Florence should not impact Missouri insurance rates
Agent says Hurricane Florence should not impact Missouri insurance rates
COLUMBIA - Missourians should not see their insurance rates skyrocket as a result of Hurricane Florence, which reached the Carolinas... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, September 13 2018 Sep 13, 2018 Thursday, September 13, 2018 2:15:00 PM CDT September 13, 2018 in News

Hurricane Florence starts flooding parts of the Carolinas
Hurricane Florence starts flooding parts of the Carolinas
(CNN) -- The rain turned sideways Thursday, rivers swelled and floodwaters began to fill streets, as massive Hurricane Florence trudged... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, September 13 2018 Sep 13, 2018 Thursday, September 13, 2018 2:10:00 PM CDT September 13, 2018 in News

Morgan County Sheriff's Office looking for missing 73 year-old
Morgan County Sheriff's Office looking for missing 73 year-old
COLUMBIA - The Morgan County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing woman who has dementia and Alzheimer's. Victoria... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, September 13 2018 Sep 13, 2018 Thursday, September 13, 2018 1:48:00 PM CDT September 13, 2018 in News

Special Olympics cuts ribbon at new training campus
Special Olympics cuts ribbon at new training campus
JEFFERSON CITY - Cheering and applause filled the air as Special Olympics Missouri (SOMO) athletes, volunteers and directors cut the... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, September 13 2018 Sep 13, 2018 Thursday, September 13, 2018 1:14:00 PM CDT September 13, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 69°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
3am 69°
4am 69°
5am 68°
6am 68°