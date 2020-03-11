Unclaimed Property Worth Millions
ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The State Treasurer's Office is urging Missourians to stay on the lookout for property they are entitled to, but have not claimed. The office says one in ten Missouri residents have unclaimed property. The state receives roughly 400-thousand new accounts of unclaimed property every year. The average current claim is 300 to 400 dollars. Most weeks, the state pays out a claim in excess of ten-thousand dollars. Officials say the fastest-growing type of unclaimed property is securities related. But the money could be from anything -- savings accounts, uncashed checks, or refunds from insurance, utility deposits, stocks and mutual funds.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - Dr. Christelle Ilboudo, MU Health Care Medical Director of Infection Control and Prevention, answers viewer's questions regarding the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A person who attended NICAR20, an investigative journalism conference in New Orleans this past weekend, has tested positive... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Dr. Christelle Ilboudo, MU Health Care Medical Director of Infection Control and Prevention, came into the KOMU 8... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Lincoln University announced Wednesday they're extending their Spring Break another week due to coronavirus concerns. LU... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - 48 sheriffs from across Missouri came together in Jefferson City to announce the formation of their new... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - MU classes will be instructed online up until Spring Break due to fears of a coronavirus outbreak. ... More >>
in
INDIANAPOLIS - The NCAA announced Wednesday their sporting events, including NCAA Tournament basketball games, will not be open to the... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Senate Republicans are calling for an audit of the state auditor's office. The bill, filed... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The federal Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday Missouri will receive $9.8 million in grants to... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Supermarket chain Hy-Vee is closing four centers that fulfill online orders in Missouri, Minnesota, Iowa and... More >>
in
(CNN) - For the first time in 11 years, the World Health Organization has declared a global pandemic as a... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - State health officials activated a hotline Wednesday for people seeking information related to the novel coronavirus, or... More >>
in
(CNN) – Many babies struggle to fall asleep without a parent at their side, or wake frequently during the night... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia College has announced it will be temporarily moving in-seat classes to virtual classes in the state of... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Love Coffee is not your typical coffee shop. It's a chance for people with disabilities in mid-Missouri to... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - After a press release declaring that the capitol is taking measures to prevent the spread of the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Quizzing, studying and memorization helped a local speller win the Columbia Missourian Regional Spelling Bee Tuesday. 13-year-old... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY - A small but enthusiastic crowd in Kansas City expected Joe Biden's win for Missouri Tuesday night at... More >>
in