Unclaimed Property Worth Millions

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The State Treasurer's Office is urging Missourians to stay on the lookout for property they are entitled to, but have not claimed. The office says one in ten Missouri residents have unclaimed property. The state receives roughly 400-thousand new accounts of unclaimed property every year. The average current claim is 300 to 400 dollars. Most weeks, the state pays out a claim in excess of ten-thousand dollars. Officials say the fastest-growing type of unclaimed property is securities related. But the money could be from anything -- savings accounts, uncashed checks, or refunds from insurance, utility deposits, stocks and mutual funds.