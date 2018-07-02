Uncle Arranging Boston Bomb Suspect's Burial Rites

WORCESTER, Mass. - A Cambridge city official says it would not be in the interest of "peace within the city" to execute a cemetery deed for a plot at Cambridge Cemetery for the body of Boston Marathon bombing suspect Tamerlan Tsarnaev (TAM'-ehr-lun tsahr-NEYE'-ehv).

The Boston Globe reports Sunday night that Cambridge City Manager Robert Healy says in a statement that the city would be "adversely impacted by the turmoil, protests and wide spread media presence at such an interment."

Healy says the families who have loved ones interred there also deserve to have their deceased family members rest in peace.

Funeral director Peter Stefan said he hasn't been able to find a cemetery in Massachusetts willing to take the body. He said he planned to ask the city of Cambridge, where Tsarnaev lived, to provide a burial plot. He said he would next seek help from state officials.