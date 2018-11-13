Uncovering a Bloody Battle Site

They believe an area along Route Z in Boone County is where guerilla leader William "Bloody Bill" Anderson and his Confederate troops ambushed and killed 123 Union soldiers on Sept. 27, 1864.

Anderson's men massacred two dozen unarmed Federal troops earlier that day when they took them off a train "Bloody Bill" derailed in Centralia.

Archaeologists are using metal detectors to find artifacts near a Union monument where they think the battle took place.

"We're trying to put this battle on the map, so to speak," explained Jack Chance, Friends of the Centralia Battlefield, "where the people, future generations, can come out and see the area where the battle took place."

Chance hopes the battle site will become a place to learn about Centralia history and help economic development in the area.