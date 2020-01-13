Under pressure, Iran admits it shot down jetliner by mistake
TEHRAN, Iran - In the face of mounting evidence, Iran has acknowledged that it shot down the Ukrainian jetliner by accident, killing all 176 people aboard.
The admission by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard undermines the credibility of information provided by senior officials, who for three days had adamantly dismissed allegations of a missile strike as Western propaganda.
The acknowledgment could anger the Iranian public.
Iran had promised harsh revenge after a U.S. airstrike killed an Iranian general in Iraq. But instead of killing American soldiers, its forces downed a civilian plane in which most passengers were Iranian.
More News
Grid
List
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police Department is hosting First Impact on Monday at 6 p.m. First Impact is... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The aftermath of last night's winter storm brought cold temperatures and snow, but public works crews worked around... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - School district leaders and students showed off the newly renovated Jefferson City High School and newly constructed... More >>
in
MOBERLY - Daniel Johnston was arrested for Domestic Assault Saturday, January 11. Moberly Police Department received a tip that led... More >>
in
(CNN) -- A man was killed by a tree felled in the storms that moved through east Texas over the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia Public Works plow crew continue to work on roads and priority routes in Columbia.... More >>
in
TEHRAN, Iran - In the face of mounting evidence, Iran has acknowledged that it shot down the Ukrainian jetliner by... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - MoDOT is reporting that roads around Mid-Missouri are covered or partly covered as of 3 p.m. on January... More >>
in
MID-MISSOURI - The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team has been tracking a developing storm system since last Sunday, when... More >>
in
Storms kill at least 8, with tornadoes, flooding and crippling ice still in the forecast for eastern US
(CNN) -- At least eight people have died as a result of storms bearing down Saturday on the eastern half... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police are asking anyone with information on the armed robbery at United Credit Union on Jan. 7 to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Police arrested two people Friday in connection to an overnight shooting near Highland Drive. Larry K. Brownlee Jr.,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Power has been restored after nearly 1,500 lost power in west Columbia. According to the Columbia outage... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - Highway patrol troopers prepared for a busy weekend Friday with winter weather moving across mid-Missouri. Sgt.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The prosecution dismissed pending criminal charges against Councilman Ian Thomas Friday. In September, prosecutors charged Thomas for... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - MU police arrested a Columbia woman early Friday after reportedly finding her in a vehicle with drugs, paraphernalia... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Oakland Middle School teacher Melissa Fike got a big surprise at an assembly Friday: a $25,000 award. ... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The Amtrak station near Jefferson Landing now has a climate-controlled portable building to serve as a temporary... More >>
in