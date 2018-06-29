Underage Drinking Party Busted Second Weekend in a Row

CALLAWAY COUNTY - The Callaway County Sheriff's Department busted a party with underage drinking at a residence in the Lake Mykee subdivision for the second weekend in a row at about 2 a.m. Sunday. According to press release from the sheriff's department, a deputy spotted an 18-year-old male suspect holding a beer on Manview Drive. The release said the deputy was making a routine patrol of the area at the time.

After talking with the 18-year-old, the deputy determined his mother, Corinne Watts, was aware he was drinking alcohol at party at their residence 129 Manview Dr.

Watts originally refused consent to search the residence. The sheriff's department said it determined there were underage people inside the residence that had been drinking after speaking with several people in the house.

At least one of the subjects fled the residence and was not located. Law enforcement officials also transported one juvenile female to the Fulton Police Department where she provided a breath sample and was released to her parents.

One male suspect had previously been arrested at the same residence a week prior. Two additional juvenile suspects were processed and released for suspicion of minor visibly intoxicated. Watts was released on a $500 bond. Adult suspects involved in this incident and the party a week prior are scheduled to appear in Callaway County court on September 28.