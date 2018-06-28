Underclassmen Shine In Tiger Victory

COLUMBIA - After being unable to establish a strong running game against Illinois last week, the Mizzou Tigers freshman tailback Henry Josey racked up 112 yards and 3 TD's as the Tigers breezed over McNeese State 50-6 in their home opener.

Josey was one of several underclassmen who notched impressive performances in the win. Freshman defensive lineman Michael Sam blocked a kick, forced a fumble, and recorded six tackles and one sack.

Sophomore receiver T.J. Moe hauled in 10 passes for 79 total yards to lead the Tigers.

Junior quarterback Blaine Gabbert completed 26 of 31 passes for 220 yards and a touchdown.

The Tigers face San Diego State at home next week.