Underground living growing more popular

CATAWISSA (AP) - Some Missouri residents find that life is just fine living in the land down under.

Down under the ground, that is.

Rural areas of St. Clair, Jefferson and Franklin counties are dotted with farms, homes and small family-owned businesses. Drive through the region, though, and every now and then you'll spot just a roof - the top of underground homes.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that earth homes are emerging into green housing lifestyles. Many are more than just basements.

The hopes typically have three sides underground, with only the front of the structure peeking out. Some are completely submerged with just the roof exposed.

The roof itself can be unique. Some are made of shingles, but some are made of dirt and grass.