Undersheriff: Man in custody in deadly Missouri shooting

By: The Associated Press

ST. JOSEPH (AP) — Authorities in northwest Missouri's Buchanan County say they have a suspect in custody in connection with the weekend shooting death of a 75-year-old man.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports the suspect in the shooting shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday was arrested in DeKalb County.

The names of the victim and suspect were not immediately released, and there was no word Monday about any charges.

Col. Bill Puett, Buchanan County's undersheriff, declined to comment about how or whether the victim and the suspect are connected.