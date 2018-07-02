Understaffing Contributed To Escape

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Several Democratic state legislators and the Missouri State Workers Union say staffing problems may have contributed to the escape of nine juveniles from a youth center last week in St. Louis. They say the Division of Youth Services is chronically underfunded from the Missouri Legislature, and that low pay has contributed to high staff turnover. Tim Decker, who heads Division of Youth Services, says -- quote -- "It's a shame the union is taking advantage of this event for political gain." He says the reasons for the escape are complex and that an assessment is under way.