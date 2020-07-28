Unemployed mid-Missourians hoping for help with new proposed COVID relief bill

MID-MISSOURI — COVID-19 has impacted many parts of people’s lives, including employment.

Missouri's unemployment rate for June was 7.9 percent, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Pre-pandemic, the unemployment rate was 3.5 percent. During the week of July 18, there were 12,134 new unemployment claims made, according to the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations. This number is down from previous weeks, where claims hit 100,00 some weeks in March and April.

One Jefferson City Couple is worried about paying their day to day bills.

Charlie Wright and his fianceé, Ranchael Jones, are looking for jobs, but said they can’t come soon enough.

“It's just hard for us because I have rent that's coming up,” Wright said.

The couple is currently relying on Jones’ unemployment checks, but the amount they receive will soon be smaller.

“Luckily my fiancé has gotten unemployment,” Wright said “I mean, now we're getting a lot less now since the $600 just expired.”

This comes as the Senate GOP reveals the details of a proposed new coronavirus relief plan Monday.

One of the components of the proposal involves additional stimulus checks. Individuals would receive $1,200 and couples would receive $2,400. The checks will have the same eligibility requirements as they did in March.

Wright said he is hoping Congress will provide some additional relief by giving out another round of payments.

“I would like to see another stimulus package, that $1200 in the first stimulus package that we got, he said.”

In the meantime, Wright will continue to look for a job.

KOMU 8 spoke to John Scalise, rehabilitation services manager at Job Point in Columbia, about advice for people who may be looking for employment.

"Pick out your top five jobs,” Scalise said. ”Figure out based on your health and your financial needs which one of those you would accept, and then start job hunting.”

Scalise recommends actively looking at job posts on websites such as Indeed and ZipRecruiter. He also said he seen many open warehouse jobs.