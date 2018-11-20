Unemployed women gather to learn strategies to get jobs

COLUMBIA - Unemployed women came together Saturday morning to learn about strategies to help them find jobs.

Nearly 20 women attending the event saw presentations about drafting resumes, filling out job applications, interview skills and presenting themselves in a professional way.

The Changing the Odds Committee, a branch of the Women's Network, partnered with the Assistance League of Mid-Missouri to hold the seminar.

Caryn McClanahan, co-chair of the committee, said the event was held for all women who might need a little extra assistance.

"We have a wide variety of people. There are definitely some who are entering the work force for the first time, be it that maybe this is their first job or maybe they were a stay at home mom," McClanahan said. "We have women who have been incarcerated or have had addiction issues. We have had women who have had masters degrees and education. Some women here come out of abusive relationships."

Felicia English, the other committee chair, said the seminar focuses specifically on women because of workplace inequalities.

"We want to help women get the same opportunities as men." English said. "This event can bring them one step closer to evening the playing field."

English said she hopes women will use what they learned today to find long-term success in the workplace.