Unemployment Benefits Changing

JEFFERSON CITY - More than 130,000 Missourians recieve unemployment benefits, so the extension may come as a relief to that group of people.

"We have 139,000 people and many of them call in on a daily basis to find out where their next benefit is coming from. I am also affected...my brother is unemployed. I think everybody knows somebody who's unemployed at the present moment," said Larry Rebman, from the Missouri Department of Labor.

The new benefits will offer a few different things. The bill extends the deadline to file for the emergency unemployment compensation of 2008 until November 30 of this year. It also extends unemployment compensation benefits until the end of this November. This bill also works retroactively: anyone who is missing out on benefits from June until now will be paid for the missed time.

For unemployed Missourians, this could be a big relief.

"Well, as people are running out of their unemployment benefits, they're going to need money to pay the rent, pay their mortgage, pay their grocery bills, and they need to put gas in their car so they can look for jobs," said Rebman.